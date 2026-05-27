May 27, 2026 5:43 PM हिंदी

PM Modi to chair NDA Chief Ministers' Council meeting on June 10

PM Modi to chair NDA Chief Ministers' Council meeting on June 10

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will hold a meeting of its Chief Ministers' Council in the national capital on June 10 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking 12 years of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The meeting is expected to bring together Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states. Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and alliance partners are also likely to attend the gathering.

Sources said the meeting will focus on reviewing the achievements of the Modi government over the past 12 years and deliberating on ways to further strengthen public outreach around the Centre's welfare and development agenda.

Discussions are also expected to centre on taking key welfare initiatives of the Modi government to the grassroots and ensuring that beneficiaries across states are made aware of flagship programmes launched by the Centre.

According to sources, leaders are likely to deliberate on major governance priorities for the coming months, including welfare delivery, infrastructure development, employment generation and the effective implementation of flagship schemes.

The council meeting is also expected to review coordination between the Centre and NDA-governed states, with emphasis on ensuring smoother execution of development programmes and sharing governance strategies across states.

Apart from governance and welfare issues, the meeting may also touch upon the political roadmap ahead of Assembly elections scheduled in several states in the coming months.

The proposed gathering is being seen as a significant organisational exercise for the ruling alliance, aimed at strengthening coordination among NDA partners and reinforcing the government's development narrative under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

The June 10 meeting comes at a time when the BJP and its allies have been highlighting the Centre's policy initiatives and governance record as the Modi government completes 12 years in office.

--IANS

sn/uk

LATEST NEWS

'People judge governments by performance': Padma Shri awardee lauds PM Modi's 12-year tenure, India's rise globally

'People judge governments by performance': Padma Shri awardee lauds PM Modi's 12-year tenure, India's rise globally

Vikrant Massey gets emotional about playing Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Wo mera sab kuch hain

Vikrant Massey gets emotional about playing Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Wo mera sab kuch hain

No discrepancy by ECI or grounds of objection: Muslim leaders welcome SC verdict on SIR

No discrepancy by ECI or grounds of objection: Muslim leaders welcome SC verdict on SIR

Nihal Sarin qualifies for Esports World Cup 2026 chess event. Photo credit: S8UL Esports

Nihal Sarin qualifies for Esports World Cup 2026 chess event

PM Modi to chair NDA Chief Ministers' Council meeting on June 10

PM Modi to chair NDA Chief Ministers' Council meeting on June 10

India's continues to strengthen ties with Caribbean countries via high-level engagements

India's continues to strengthen ties with Caribbean countries via high-level engagements

Women’s T20 WC: Injury rules Laura Delany out as Ireland add teenager Alice Tector (Credit: ICC)

Women’s T20 WC: Injury rules Laura Delany out as Ireland add teenager Alice Tector

'SRH have more match-winners than RR,' says Kumble ahead of eliminator

'SRH have more match-winners than RR,' says Kumble ahead of eliminator

Harry Styles responds after his tour stage set-up is branded ‘worst of all time’

Harry Styles responds after his tour stage set-up is branded ‘worst of all time’

UCC will promote social justice and constitutional spirit: Assam BJP (Photo: Bimal Bora/Instagram)

UCC will promote social justice and constitutional spirit: Assam BJP