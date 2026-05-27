India's continues to strengthen ties with Caribbean countries via high-level engagements

Port of Spain, May 27 (IANS) India has supported the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries since decolonisation and the early phase of nation-building in the region. The relationship was further strengthened during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Trinidad and Tobago last year, which marked the 180th anniversary of the arrival of indentured Indian immigrants in 1845, a report has stated.

Writing for the Caribbean media outlet ‘Daily Express', Ralph Maraj, Trinidad and Tobago’s Ambassador to CARICOM, said that the India-CARICOM relations gained momentum during External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's recent visits to Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago, where he held talks with the leaders of these nations to enhance the bilateral partnerships.

The expert noted that PM Modi became the second Indian Prime Minister to visit the Caribbean in 2024 after a gap of 56 years on a historic visit to Guyana where key instruments were agreed to advance the comprehensive bilateral ties.

Most significantly, Maraj said, the second CARICOM-India summit took place during this visit, co-chaired by PM Modi and Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchell, with participation from all CARICOM leaders.

During the summit, Prime Minister Modi presented a seven-pillar framework aimed at strengthening cooperation between India and CARICOM.

"In capacity building he announced 1,000 IT scholarships, a proposed regional forensic centre, expansion of India’s technology centre in Belize, and online training for civil servants. Under Agriculture and Food Security, India would share its advancements in agriculture technology and promote millet cultivation for nutrition and sustainability,” Maraj detailed.

In areas of renewable energy and climate change, PM Modi extended an invitation to CARICOM member states to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Global Biofuel Alliance.

“Under Innovation and Technology, India would share its digital payment systems (UPI) and eMarketplace model and engender collaboration on ‘Stack’ infrastructure to support SMEs. Under Ocean Economy and Maritime Security, the Indian PM would position Caricom as ‘large ocean countries’ with potential for marine resource development and pledge support for maritime security against piracy and trafficking,” Maraj further highlighted.

Furthermore, in medicines and healthcare, the summit envisaged shared affordable healthcare solutions through India’s 'Janaushadi' scheme, telehealth programmes, advanced cancer treatment technologies and adoption of the Indian Pharmacopoeia to help reduce healthcare costs.

With India emerging as the world’s fourth largest economy, Maraj said, “There is enormous opportunity here for the Caribbean Community. In today’s world of increasing geopolitical uncertainties, it is good to have India as CARICOM’s friend.”

--IANS

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