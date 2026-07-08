PM Modi to begin Australia visit today for Annual Leaders' Summit

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to begin his visit to Australia on Wednesday at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, with the trip expected to provide fresh momentum to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Modi will be in Melbourne from July 8 to 10, where he will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Albanese and call on Australia's Governor-General Sam Mostyn.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will participate in the India-Australia CEOs Forum and address leading business leaders from both countries. He is also scheduled to address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora in Melbourne.

Ahead of the visit, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described India as a key economic partner, underscoring the growing strategic significance of bilateral ties.

In a statement issued earlier this week, the Australian Prime Minister's Office said that, as the world's fourth-largest and fastest-growing economy, India is a critical economic partner for Australia.

Expressing his enthusiasm ahead of the visit, Prime Minister Albanese said, "I am honoured to welcome my friend Prime Minister Modi to Australia for our Annual Leaders' Summit."

"The Australia-India relationship has never been more consequential, and our partnership fosters peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. I look forward to strengthening Australia and India's deep partnership," the statement added.

Albanese said the relationship is underpinned by the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and strengthened by deep economic and cultural connections.

"Our cooperation on trade, defence, security and technology is delivering benefits for both countries," the Australian Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, members of the Indian community in Melbourne conducted a 'Vedic Havan' on Tuesday for Prime Minister Modi ahead of his arrival in Australia later in the day.

India's High Commissioner to Australia, Nagesh Singh, said Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Australia for the third time in 10 years is a significant reflection of the remarkable growth in bilateral ties over the past decade.

In an interview with IANS, the envoy said the changing global landscape is bringing India and Australia closer together, with both countries sharing common strategic interests and a broad-based partnership.

On Prime Minister Modi's visit, Singh said: "This is a very important indicator. Prime Minister Modi coming to Australia for the third time in 10 years is a very important indicator of how the relationship between India and Australia has been growing very rapidly over the past decade.”

“It is a very comprehensive relationship, which we have enhanced to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2020, and when we call it comprehensive, then literally, whether it is defence and security, trade and investment, or people-to-people connect, new and emerging technologies, clean energy, education and skilling, mobility, is what we talk about," he added.

The High Commissioner said the partnership has expanded across multiple sectors, including defence and security, trade and investment, clean energy, education and skills, emerging technologies, mobility, and strong people-to-people ties, reflecting the growing depth of engagement between the two countries.

--IANS

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