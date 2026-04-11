PM Modi shares blog on Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, calls him 'light that still shows India way' on birth anniv

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared an extensive blog marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, describing the social reformer as a timeless guiding force for India’s social transformation.

The blog’s link, titled 'Mahatma Jyotirao Phule: A Light That Still Shows India the Way', was posted on X as the country begins the 200th birth anniversary celebrations of the 19th-century reformer.

In the opening of the blog, PM Modi wrote, “Today, 11th April, is a deeply special day for all of us. It is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, one of India’s greatest social reformers and a guiding light for generations. This year, the occasion carries even greater significance, as it marks the beginning of his 200th birth anniversary celebrations.”

Highlighting Phule’s character and philosophy, the Prime Minister said, “Mahatma Phule was a great reformer. In addition to that, his was a life of moral courage, restless enquiry and unshakable commitment to social good.” He added that Phule’s legacy lies not only in institutions and movements, but in the hope and strength his ideas continue to inspire.

Describing Phule’s early life, PM Modi noted, “Born in the great state of Maharashtra in 1827, Mahatma Phule emerged from modest beginnings.” He wrote that Phule’s hardships never stopped him from learning, adding, “This is a trait that remained with him forever: Whatever the challenges may be, one must work hard, acquire knowledge and mitigate those challenges instead of doing nothing about it.”

Reflecting on Phule’s curiosity and intellect, the blog states, “From his school days, young Jyotirao was deeply curious and became a voracious reader, often reading books far beyond what children his age were expected to engage with.” PM Modi further quoted him: “The more questions we generate, the more knowledge emerges from them.”

On education and empowerment, the Prime Minister wrote, “He recognised with rare clarity that knowledge is not a privilege to be guarded, but a force to be shared.” He also highlighted Phule’s pioneering work for girls’ education, quoting him: “Any improvement that comes in children through mothers is deeply valuable. Therefore, if schools are to be opened, they should first be opened for girls.”

PM Modi further emphasised Phule’s vision of equality, citing his powerful Marathi quote: “जोपर्यंत समाजातील सर्वांना समान अधिकार मिळत नाहीत, तोपर्यंत खरे स्वातंत्र्य मिळत नाही (True freedom cannot be achieved until everyone in society is granted equal rights)."

He also praised the Satyashodhak Samaj, describing it as a major movement for justice and dignity. The blog noted that it became a voice for women, rural communities, and the marginalised, reflecting Phule’s belief in equality, respect, and collective progress.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Phule’s contribution to agriculture, rural development, and social justice, writing that he deeply understood the struggles of farmers and workers and worked for their dignity.

Remembering Savitribai Phule, PM Modi acknowledged her role as one of India’s pioneering women reformers who carried forward Phule’s mission even after his death.

In the concluding section, PM Modi recalled his 2022 visit to Pune, where he paid tributes to Phule, and said the bicentenary year should be seen as a moment of “renewal”, of commitment to education, justice, and social harmony.

The blog ends with the message that Mahatma Jyotirao Phule remains not a figure of the past but a continuing source of inspiration, whose ideas still guide India’s journey towards equality and progress.

--IANS

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