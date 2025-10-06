PM Modi shares article highlighting progress in rural adult learning

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared an article commending the transformative impact of the Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society (ULLAS) programme for adult learners, an official said.

Launched in 2022 as a key initiative under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the programme has significantly expanded educational opportunities for adult learners across India, with a special focus on rural communities and women.

Responding to a post on X by Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhury, the PMO India handle said: “In this article, MoS Shri @jayantrld explains how the Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society (ULLAS) programme, launched in 2022 in alignment with the NEP 2020, provides educational opportunities for adults.”

“He highlights that rural and female literacy have surged under the impact of the ULLAS programme, putting India on track to achieve the literacy target of the UN’s SDGs by 2030,” said the post.

Last month, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan declared Himachal Pradesh as the fifth fully literate State/Union Territory after Tripura, Mizoram, Goa and Ladakh.

He said the achievement reaffirmed the power of collective effort by the government, society and volunteers.

At an event to mark the International Literacy Day, Pradhan reiterated PM Modi’s vision of education as the foundation of civilisation and called for renewed commitment to building a literate, self-reliant and developed India.

The theme for this year’s celebration was “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era”, highlighting the pivotal role of digital technology in enabling reading, writing, numeracy, and lifelong learning skills across the country.

--IANS

rch/dan