WPL 2026: Devine, Gayakwad set up GG’s 45-run win over UPW, move to second place (ld)

Vadodara, Jan 22 (IANS) Gujarat Giants (GG) climbed from the bottom of the points table to second place in the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) after securing a comfortable 45-run victory over UP Warriorz (UPW) at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday.

New Zealand’s veteran all-rounder Sophie Devine starred with an unbeaten 42-ball fifty to take GG to 153/8 on a slow pitch. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad marked her return to the playing eleven with a spell of 3-16 while Sophie took two wickets as UPW lost wickets in a heap to be bowled out for 108 in 17.3 overs, as GG ended their three-match losing streak at their home ground.

UPW innings began on a false note as Kiran Navgire was stumped for a duck off a wide ball – she missed a flick off Renuka Singh Thakur and ricocheted off keeper Beth Mooney’s pads to hit the stumps. Phoebe Litchfield pulled Renuka for four, before Meg Lanning unfurled a late cut for four and drives off Kashvee Gautam for boundaries.

With some extras coming in, Phoebe continued to pick boundaries with some effortless lofting. But Kashvee struck a big blow by castling Meg for 14 - the ball deflected off her thigh pad to hit the stumps, as UPW reached 46/2 at the end of power-play.

But shortly after, UPW suffered twin setbacks in quick succession as Phoebe fell for 32 off 27 balls – attempting a reverse sweep, she picked out short third off Ashleigh Gardner. Soon after, Renuka struck as Harleen Deol, who was nearly trapped lbw by the pacer, tried to loft over long-on but mistimed her stroke, allowing Ashleigh to run in and complete a straightforward catch.

Rajeshwari, coming in place of Tanuja Kanwer, struck a decisive blow in her first over by trapping a sweeping Deepti Sharma lbw for just four. UPW’s slide continued as Rajeshwari fired one flat and wide outside off to have Shweta Sehrawat stumped for just three, while having Asha Sobhana Joy holing out in the deep.

From there, it was all GG’s way - Sophie Ecclestone’s stay ended tamely as she chipped a low full-toss straight back to Sophie Devine, while Shikha Pandey was run out in the pursuit of a second run. GG capped off a dominant performance when Sophie rattled Kranti Gaud’s stumps and wrapped up the contest in emphatic fashion.

Previously, coming out to bat at number four in a slight detour from her usual opening slot, Sophie hit two fours and three sixes to take GG past the 150-run mark after a disciplined bowling performance from UPW had threatened to restrict the home side to a below-par total. For UPW, Sophie Ecclestone and Kranti Gaud picked two wickets each.

GG’s innings began with Beth Mooney and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, coming in for leg-spinner Georgia Wareham, hitting four boundaries between themselves before Kranti struck in her second over by castling the latter with a delivery that nipped away to hit the top of off-stump.

Anushka Sharma immediately found boundaries via a loft down the ground, a straight drive, and an edge past third man. However, Kranti removed Anushka by having her edge behind for 14. Ashleigh walked in but struggled against Kranti and Sophie.

Beth, meanwhile, cut and lofted for boundaries to move towards her first fifty of the season. But Deepti struck when Ashleigh looked to pull, but missed the ball and was castled for just five. Sophie struck a key blow by removing Beth for 38 by having her caught at mid‑off.

Bharti Fulmali’s stay was short as confusion with Sophie led her to a run‑out, while Kanika Ahuja was caught at mid‑off against Chloe Tryon, and Kashvee was castled by Sophie. After Renuka was run out while attempting a second run, Sophie Devine struck consecutive sixes off Shikha Pandey to reach her fifty off 42 balls on the last ball.

That effort ensured Gujarat crossed the 150-run mark, as 16 runs came off the final over, which was enough to pip UPW and break away from the four points traffic jam in the points table.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Giants 153/8 in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 50 not out, Beth Mooney 38; Kranti Gaud 2-18, Sophie Ecclestone 2-22) beat UP Warriorz 108 all out in 17.3 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 32, Chloe Tryon 30 not out; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3-16, Sophie Devine 2-16) by 45 runs

