Timothee Chalamet makes Oscars history as youngest man with 3 acting nominations

Los Angeles, Jan 22 (IANS) Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet has scored his third best actor nomination at the Oscars. His latest nom is for his turn as table tennis protege Marty Mauser in Josh Safdie’s sports dramedy ‘Marty Supreme’.

The actor has become the youngest male actor to earn three acting nominations at 30, reports ‘Variety’.

His previous bids were for ‘Call Me by Your Name’ (which made him the third-youngest nominee ever in the category at 22 years old) and ‘A Complete Unknown’.

As per ‘Variety’, in this year’s best actor race, Timothee Chalamet is nominated alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan and Wagner Moura. ‘Marty Supreme’ also picked up nominations for best picture and best original screenplay, among other categories.

In addition to his best actor nomination, Timothee Chalamet is also nominated for best picture as a producer alongside Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie and Anthony Katagas. At 30 years and 26 days old, he became the youngest person ever to be double-nominated for producing and acting in the same year, surpassing Warren Beatty, who held the record for 58 years. Beatty was 30 years, 10 months and 20 days old when he received his nominations for “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967).

Notably, he was also nominated for directing and screenplay. Timothee Chalamet won the Golden Globe for best actor (comedy or musical) on January 11 for his performance in ‘Marty Supreme’, making history as the youngest winner ever in that category. Last year, he won the best actor prize at The Actor Awards (formerly the SAG Awards) for his turn as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s ‘A Complete Unknown’. At 29, he is the youngest ever to be awarded that SAG prize.

If Timothee Chalamet were to win the Oscar, he would be the second youngest winner in best actor history behind Adrien Brody, who was 29 when he won for ‘The Pianist’. He would be the sixth youngest male acting winner in any category behind Brody, Timothy Hutton, George Chakiris and Heath Ledger.

--IANS

aa/