Zaheer Iqbal misses Sonakshi Sinha, says her laughter is ‘all that he ever wants to see’

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha’s laughter and smiles is all that her husband Zaheer Iqbal ‘wants to see.’

The actress in a video shared by Zaheer is seen laughing to her heart's content and giggling. Zaheer mentioned in the caption that it is her smile and laughter that he wants to see all his life.

The actress commented on the video with hearts and teary eyed emoticons to which Zaheer replied, “Missing you a little more today.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer are known for their fun social media stories and posts where they are seen playing pranks on each other. The couple often treats their fans with their daredevil stunts too.

Recently, Sonakshi had shared a video on her social media account, where Zaheer was seen letting a red coloured chameleon crawl over his hand to his shoulder while the actress was seen trying to hold a green chameleon in her hands.

Towards the end of the video, the actress was heard calling the experience ‘amazing’.

Sonakshi and Zaheer are quite daredevils and in the past too have proved it through their adventurous videos.

The couple also gives a sneak peek into their umpteen number of luxurious vacations.

The actress and her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, were in the Maldives in December to celebrate the New Year, had shared a carousel post straight from their fun celebrations on their social media account.

Sonakshi had captioned it as, "Hello 2026! Scroll to the end to see who had the best time at the New Year's Eve gala #islandcouture."

On the work front, the 38-year-old actress was last seen in 'Jatadhara' alongside Sudheer Babu. The movie was released in both Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025.

