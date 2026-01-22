January 23, 2026 12:19 AM हिंदी

Gujarat: Sakhi Craft Bazaar at Rann Utsav records over Rs 5 crore in sales

Gujarat: Sakhi Craft Bazaar at Rann Utsav records over Rs 5 crore in sales (Photo: IANS)

Gandhinagar, Jan 22 (IANS) The Sakhi Craft Bazaar, organised at the Rann Utsav in Kutch, has emerged as a major platform for women-led entrepreneurship, registering sales of over Rs 5 crore within a month of its launch.

The bazaar, which has attracted a footfall of more than 4.5 lakh visitors, is being hailed as one of the key highlights of this year’s Rann Utsav.

Held from December 4, 2025, to January 15, 2026, the Sakhi Craft Bazaar has been organised under the leadership and vision of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, as part of the state government’s broader push to strengthen the economic independence of women across Gujarat.

The initiative aligns with the government’s focus on creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for women through self-help groups (SHGs).

The bazaar has been set up inside a large, specially designed dome and features 100 stalls, showcasing products made by women from 330 self-help groups in different phases.

Participants include SHG members not only from Gujarat but also from several other states, giving the market a national character. For many women artisans, the platform has provided direct access to a large and diverse consumer base.

Visitors to the Sakhi Craft Bazaar are offered a wide range of products, including handicrafts, handloom textiles, pottery, jewellery, home décor items, and packaged food products.

The offerings reflect a blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design, appealing to both domestic and international tourists.

The vibrant ambience of the bazaar is further enhanced by live music performances and a cafeteria, making it a popular destination within the Rann Utsav grounds.

Tourism officials said that visiting the Sakhi Craft Bazaar has become a memorable experience for tourists, many of whom spend considerable time interacting with artisans and learning about the stories behind the products.

The strong sales figures, they noted, underline the growing market acceptance of products made by women-led self-help groups. The initiative is supported by the Rural Development Department, Government of Gujarat, through the Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Limited.

Under this framework, the state organises two national-level fairs and 10 to 12 regional-level fairs every year to promote the marketing of products made by Sakhi Mandal members.

In a significant expansion this year, the programme has gone beyond traditional fairs to include shopping festivals, Sakhi markets in major malls, flea markets, Swadeshi Melas, and special arrangements for the sale and branding of Sakhi Mandal products during tourism events.

Officials said these efforts are aimed at ensuring consistent market access, better branding, and higher income for women entrepreneurs.

With strong footfall, robust sales and growing visibility, the Sakhi Craft Bazaar at the Rann Utsav is being seen as a successful model of how tourism-linked initiatives can be leveraged to promote women’s livelihoods and inclusive economic growth in Gujarat.

--IANS

ajk/dan

LATEST NEWS

Had been waiting for this spell for a long time, so it feels great, says Gayakwad after Gujarat Giants' win over UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Vadodara on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Had been waiting for this spell for a long time, so it feels great, says Gayakwad after GG win

Sophie Devine, Rajeshwari Gayakwad set up Gujarat Giants’ 45-run win over UP Warriorz, move to second place in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Devine, Gayakwad set up GG’s 45-run win over UPW, move to second place (ld)

Sophie Devine, Rajeshwari Gayakwad set up Gujarat Giants’ comfortable win over UP Warriorz, move to second place in the points table in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Vadodara on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Devine, Gayakwad set up GG’s comfortable win over UPW, move to second place

PM Modi expresses anguish over Doda road accident (Photo: IANS)

PM Modi expresses anguish over Doda road accident

Gujarat: Sakhi Craft Bazaar at Rann Utsav records over Rs 5 crore in sales (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat: Sakhi Craft Bazaar at Rann Utsav records over Rs 5 crore in sales

Timothee Chalamet makes Oscars history as youngest man with 3 acting nominations

Timothee Chalamet makes Oscars history as youngest man with 3 acting nominations

Soorma Hockey Club beat SG Pipers 6-1, but fail to get through to the Qualifiers of the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's HIL: Soorma Hockey Club beat SG Pipers 6-1, but fail to get through to the Qualifiers

Riddhima Kapoor shares a beautiful picture of Neetu Kapoor, late Rishi Kapoor on their wedding anniversary

Riddhima Kapoor shares a beautiful picture of Neetu Kapoor, late Rishi Kapoor on their wedding anniversary

Zaheer Iqbal misses Sonakshi Sinha, says her laughter is ‘all that he ever wants to see’

Zaheer Iqbal misses Sonakshi Sinha, says her laughter is ‘all that he ever wants to see’

Global perception of India at Davos overwhelmingly positive: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Global perception of India at Davos overwhelmingly positive: Ashwini Vaishnaw