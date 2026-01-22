Gujarat: Sakhi Craft Bazaar at Rann Utsav records over Rs 5 crore in sales

Gandhinagar, Jan 22 (IANS) The Sakhi Craft Bazaar, organised at the Rann Utsav in Kutch, has emerged as a major platform for women-led entrepreneurship, registering sales of over Rs 5 crore within a month of its launch.

The bazaar, which has attracted a footfall of more than 4.5 lakh visitors, is being hailed as one of the key highlights of this year’s Rann Utsav.

Held from December 4, 2025, to January 15, 2026, the Sakhi Craft Bazaar has been organised under the leadership and vision of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, as part of the state government’s broader push to strengthen the economic independence of women across Gujarat.

The initiative aligns with the government’s focus on creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for women through self-help groups (SHGs).

The bazaar has been set up inside a large, specially designed dome and features 100 stalls, showcasing products made by women from 330 self-help groups in different phases.

Participants include SHG members not only from Gujarat but also from several other states, giving the market a national character. For many women artisans, the platform has provided direct access to a large and diverse consumer base.

Visitors to the Sakhi Craft Bazaar are offered a wide range of products, including handicrafts, handloom textiles, pottery, jewellery, home décor items, and packaged food products.

The offerings reflect a blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design, appealing to both domestic and international tourists.

The vibrant ambience of the bazaar is further enhanced by live music performances and a cafeteria, making it a popular destination within the Rann Utsav grounds.

Tourism officials said that visiting the Sakhi Craft Bazaar has become a memorable experience for tourists, many of whom spend considerable time interacting with artisans and learning about the stories behind the products.

The strong sales figures, they noted, underline the growing market acceptance of products made by women-led self-help groups. The initiative is supported by the Rural Development Department, Government of Gujarat, through the Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Limited.

Under this framework, the state organises two national-level fairs and 10 to 12 regional-level fairs every year to promote the marketing of products made by Sakhi Mandal members.

In a significant expansion this year, the programme has gone beyond traditional fairs to include shopping festivals, Sakhi markets in major malls, flea markets, Swadeshi Melas, and special arrangements for the sale and branding of Sakhi Mandal products during tourism events.

Officials said these efforts are aimed at ensuring consistent market access, better branding, and higher income for women entrepreneurs.

With strong footfall, robust sales and growing visibility, the Sakhi Craft Bazaar at the Rann Utsav is being seen as a successful model of how tourism-linked initiatives can be leveraged to promote women’s livelihoods and inclusive economic growth in Gujarat.

