Riddhima Kapoor shares a beautiful picture of Neetu Kapoor, late Rishi Kapoor on their wedding anniversary

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared a beautiful throwback picture of her parents, Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor, from their marriage day to mark their wedding anniversary.

The picture captures the couple seated together during their marriage ceremony, dressed in traditional bridal and groom attire and adorned with floral garlands.

Riddhima shared the beautiful picture on her social media account with emoticons of infinity and heart, further symbolising eternal love.

Earlier in the day, Neetu Kapoor had also taken a trip down memory lane as she shared a video from her film Doosra Aadmi, featuring herself alongside her late husband Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu shared the video and wrote ‘in remembrance’ of her husband.

For the uninitiated, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor got married on January 22, 1980, after falling in love while working together in films during the late 1970s. The couple was touted as one of the most adored couples of the 1970s and early 1980s era of Bollywood.

The duo starred together in several hit movies like Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, and Amar Akbar Anthony. Songs featuring them, such as “Ek Main Aur Ek Tu” and “Parda Hai Parda” even today, after four decades, remain evergreen favourites.

Following her marriage with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor stepped away from acting, keeping up with the Kapoor family tradition at that time, and focused on her family life. The couple had two children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor.

Riddhima is a jewellery designer and has recently ventured into the entertainment space with the OTT show Bollywood Wives.

Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Saawariya in 2007 and went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s leading stars.

Ranbir Kapoor is married to actress Alia Bhatt, and the couple are parents to a daughter, Raha.

Unfortunately, Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in April 2020, could not live to see his granddaughter Raha, but the family makes it a point to talk about him in their interviews or social media posts keeping his legacy alive.

--IANS

rd/