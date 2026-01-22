PM Modi expresses anguish over Doda road accident

Jammu, Jan 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep anguish over the tragic road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, in which 10 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives, and 11 others sustained injuries.

The mishap has sent shockwaves across the nation, prompting messages of grief and solidarity from top leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

In a message posted on X, PM Modi said, “Deeply anguished by the mishap in Doda, in which we have lost our brave army personnel. Their service to the nation will be remembered forever. May the injured recover at the earliest. All possible support is being provided to those affected.”

The accident occurred at Khanni Top on the Bhaderwah-Chamba road when a bulletproof army vehicle carrying 17 personnel skidded off the road and plunged nearly 200 feet into a gorge.

The soldiers were en route to a high-altitude post when the vehicle lost control. A joint rescue operation was swiftly launched by the Army and police.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed sorrow, stating, “Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Doda in which we lost 10 brave soldiers of the Indian Army. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The injured soldiers are receiving medical care, and all necessary directions have been given to ensure the best possible treatment. The nation stands with our Armed Forces and their families in this difficult hour.”

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha issued a condolence message through the J&K Lok Bhawan, saying, “Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. My deepest condolences to the grieving families. In this moment of profound sorrow, the entire nation stands united with the bereaved families in solidarity and support.”

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed grief, stating, “The Chief Minister has expressed deep grief over the tragic accident involving an Army vehicle at Khannitop on the Bhaderwah–Chamba road. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, lauding the swift rescue and evacuation efforts.”

The Indian Army continues to operate under extreme conditions in the region, including deployment at the world’s highest battlefield in Siachen Glacier and along the 740-km Line of Control (LoC) spanning Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Poonch, Rajouri, and parts of Jammu district.

Army personnel are tasked with preventing infiltration, cross-border smuggling, and drone-based delivery of arms, ammunition, cash, and narcotics from across the LoC.

These drone payloads are often retrieved by overground workers (OGWs) of terror outfits to sustain militant activities in J&K.

--IANS

sq/dan