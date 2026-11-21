New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Netherlands Minister for Foreign Affairs, Tom Berendsen, will be on an official visit to India on November 22-23, during which he will hold talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Saturday.

Berendsen is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Sunday and meet EAM Jaishankar the same evening.

On Monday, the Dutch Foreign Minister will call on Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Minister of Railways, and Minister of Information and Broadcasting, before wrapping up his India visit.

On October 27, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal engaged with CXOs and business leaders from the Netherlands at a Business Leaders' Roundtable, where he shared India's growth story, reform momentum, and the opportunities for Dutch companies to invest, co-manufacture and co-innovate in India.

Goyal also met Stefan Tilger, Interim CEO of Nexperia, to discuss opportunities for greater collaboration in the semiconductor sector.

"India's growing electronics manufacturing capabilities and expanding technology ecosystem offer significant potential to strengthen partnerships and build resilient semiconductor supply chains," Goyal had said in a post on X.

On October 20, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General N.S. Raja Subramani met the Netherlands Ambassador to India, Marisa Gerards, and discussed ways to further strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

"The interaction reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties and explored avenues to further strengthen India-Netherlands defence cooperation," Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) had said.

In September, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with Berendsen on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where they discussed the Ukraine conflict and deliverables from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Netherlands earlier this year.

--IANS

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