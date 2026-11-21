Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane took a trip down memory lane and uploaded a 22-year-old pic with his 'Force 3' co-star John Abraham. The 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor looks absolutely unrecognizable in the throwback still as he poses with John.

Harshvardhan also got a new tattoo on his finger saying, "You will get it slowly". He shared a still of his latest tattoo in his social media post on Saturday, which he captioned, "32 years ago he whispered softly...Trust in the small voice, You will get it slowly. (sic)."

After that, he dropped a picture of himself from 2 days ago, where he can be seen walking on the beach.

The last photo in the album was from Harshvardhan's childhood, from 32 years ago, giving the users a comprehensive view of his long journey.

Starring John Abraham and Tanya Maniktala. 'Force 3' is being made under the direction of Bhav Dhulia, known for his work on projects such as ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ and ‘The Freelancer'. John will be seen reprising his role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh in the third instalment of the popular franchise.

Produced by John Abraham’s JA Entertainment and Sheel Kumar’s Karolina Corporation, 'Force 3' is expected to be released in theatres on March 19, 2027.

Meanwhile, Harshvardhan recently received a luxurious Range Rover car as a gift from producer Deepak Mukut. After receiving the gift, he requested the producer to make a sequel to his 2016 romantic drama 'Sanam Teri Kasam'.

He took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Deepak Sir I’ve been part of many promises, but you stand apart. You’re truly a man of your word. Sir, just as I stood outside your office (Soham Rockstar Entertainment) last year, alongside fans requesting the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, I’ll be back at your doorstep with them on my birthday next month.”

“This time, with one request: your approval for Sanam Teri Kasam 2. Script and Director of your choice! Will you grant me and the fans this birthday wish, sir? (guys lets start tagging @sohamrockstrent),” he added.

Released on 5 February 2016, 'Sanam Teri Kasam' has slowly gained the status of a cult.

--IANS

pm/