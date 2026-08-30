PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome in Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome in Tashkent on Sunday.

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received PM Modi, and both leaders warmly greeted each other.

Later in the day, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev, advancing the shared developmental visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030.

"In recent years, the India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership has seen significant advancement. I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, and on advancing our shared visions of Viksit Bharat and Yangi Uzbekistan," PM Modi said in his departure statement.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi witnessed a special Yoga session featuring 52 Yoga practitioners from Uzbekistan during his visit to the Central Asian nation.

PM Modi shared glimpses of the Yoga session on his X account. In the video, PM Modi said, "Namaste, you all have showcased excellent Yoga performance today. People of all ages are present here. I express my gratitude to my friend, the President, for connecting Uzbekistan with Yoga. Many congratulations."

While sharing the video on X, PM Modi wrote, "Uzbekistan loves Yoga!"

The session added a distinctive cultural dimension to PM Modi's engagement and highlighted the growing popularity of yoga in Uzbekistan. The participants included six members of the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan who had represented their country at the First World Yogasana Championship 2026, held in Ahmedabad in June this year.

PM Modi arrived in Uzbekistan for a two-day visit on Saturday. He thanked Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the warm welcome at Tashkent airport as he began his two-day State Visit to the Central Asian nation.

"Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Grateful to him for the special gesture. This is my fourth visit to Uzbekistan, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our bilateral relations," PM Modi posted on X after landing in Tashkent.

PM Modi received a grand welcome from India community in Uzbekistan, with people cheering and chanting “Modi Modi”, Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

A few women from the Indian community also tied a rakhi to PM Modi’s hand as he was greeting the community members. He also witnessed cultural performances by artists.

--IANS

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