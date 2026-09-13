PM Modi, Philippines President Marcos Jr agree to advance bilateral ties

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. held a meeting on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sunday, agreeing to further advance bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress made in bilateral cooperation across all sectors and agreed to further deepen and expand collaboration in the fields of defence and security, trade and investment, space, railway infrastructure, fintech, education, tourism, science and technology, innovation and people-to-people ties, a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) mentioned.

"Both leaders agreed to further advance bilateral relations under the aegis of the Strategic Partnership established between the two countries in August 2025 during the State Visit of President Marcos to India. Prime Minister welcomed the Philippines’ decision to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure," the statement detailed.

PM Modi and Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation across all areas of the Strategic Partnership.

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials were also present at the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, the two leaders warmly greeted each other, and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. introduced PM Modi to his delegation.

Earlier in the day, the Philippines President participated in the BRICS Summit's Session on 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability' at Bharat Mandapam.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and PM Modi also joined leaders of BRICS member and partner countries, outreach invitees and heads of international organisations for a family photo on the second day of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

As BRICS chair in 2026, India is hosting the two-day 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, bringing together leaders of BRICS members, partner countries and outreach invitees.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. also attended a gala dinner hosted by PM Modi for visiting leaders at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday evening.

The Philippines President arrived in New Delhi on Saturday. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel received the visiting leader at the airport.

"Warm welcome to President of Philippines, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr as he arrives in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in his capacity as the current chair of ASEAN. He was received by MOS Anupriya Patel. An important pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy, India and ASEAN maintain a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership focused on trade, maritime security and regional connectivity in the Indo-Pacific," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

--IANS

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