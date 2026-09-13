Anuparna Roy on Lovers in the Blue Night winning the NETPAC Award: A moment I’ll carry with me

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Filmmaker Anuparna Roy revealed that she is feeling surreal and full of gratitude as her film 'Lovers in the Blue Night' received the NETPAC Award for 'Best Asian Film' at the Venice Film Festival.

The project further received a 7-minute-long standing ovation during the film festival. Anuparna shared that she will carry this moment with her for a long time to come.

Sharing the update, Anuparna wrote on her official Instagram handle, "A little surreal, a lot of gratitude. From an independent set to Venice , carrying a story, a dream, and the quiet belief that it was always worth creating. 7 minutes of a standing ovation. A lifetime of gratitude. My Team A moment I’ll carry with me for a very long time. Thank you, Venice, for reminding me why we create to dream, to tell stories, and to be seen. @labiennale. (sic)"

The NETPAC jury appreciated the sensitive portrayal of the marginalised lives in Mumbai in the movie.

'Lovers in the Blue Night' was competing with 14 other movies for the honor, including 'La Ragazza con la Leica', 'The Burning Giants', 'What Belongs to Others', 'Falling House', 'The Difficult Bride', and 'Until the Day Ends', along with others.

The film premiered in the Orizzonti (Horizons) section of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on 11 September 2026.

Set against the margins of Mumbai, the drama chronicles the journey of four migrants whose lives end up getting intertwined through love, loneliness, desire, and survival.

The primary cast of the movie includes Neelima Sharma, Pritam Pilania, Kajal Keshav, Jatin Sarin, Bhushan Shimpi, and Vinod Suryavanshi in key roles, along with others.

Talking about the technical crew, 'Lovers in the Blue Night' enjoys music scored by Nishant Ramtake. With Debjit Samanta responsible for the camera work, the editing department has been headed by Ketul Thakkar.

--IANS

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