Karan Singh clinches back-to-back ITF M15 titles in Bali

Chandigarh, Sep 13 (IANS) Indian tennis player Karan Singh continued his impressive run on the ITF circuit, winning back-to-back ITF M15 singles titles at the Bali Beach Country Club in Bali, Indonesia.

The 23-year-old Roundglass Tennis Academy athlete successfully defended his crown by beating USA’s Chang (ATP 1296) 7-6(5), 7-5 in a closely contested final on the hard courts.

The victory earned Singh another 15 ranking points, taking his tally to 30 from his consecutive title triumphs in Bali. It also took his career tally to five ITF singles titles, while he has three doubles crowns to his name.

The fifth-seeded Indian had to overcome compatriot and fourth seed Digvijay Pratap Singh (ATP 557) in the semifinals. Karan prevailed 6-4, 7-6(2) in an all-Indian encounter to book his place in the final.

He had earlier defeated Hayden Jones (ATP 1475) 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Karan’s remarkable fortnight began with his title-winning campaign at the same venue last week. He defeated three local players — Gunawan Trismuwantara 6-3, 7-5, Rafalentino Ali Da Costa 6-3, 6-2 and Nathan Anthony Barki 6-1, 6-4 — before overcoming Japan’s seventh seed Ryotaro Taguchi 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals.

In the final, Singh defeated New Zealand’s fifth seed Isaac Becroft 7-5, 7-6(3) to claim his first title of the two-week run.

Singh completed the fortnight with an unbeaten 10-0 win-loss record and did not drop a single set across his two title-winning campaigns, finishing with a remarkable 20-0 record in sets.

The consecutive singles titles add to an encouraging 2026 season for Singh. In August, he also won the ITF M15 Astana doubles title in Kazakhstan alongside Russia’s Martin Borisiouk. The pair defeated local duo Danial Rakhmatullayev and Damir Zhalgasbay 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

--IANS

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