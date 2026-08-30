PM Modi participates in Yoga Session in Tashkent

Tashkent, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a Yoga Session organised by the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan in Tashkent on Sunday.

He also interacted with the participants during the session.

PM Modi arrived in Uzbekistan for a two-day visit on Saturday. He thanked President Mirziyoyev for the warm welcome at Tashkent airport as he began his two-day State Visit to the Central Asian nation.

He visited the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument and said that it reflects the aspirations and progress of the Uzbek people.

"Upon landing in Tashkent, I went to lay a wreath at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument with President Mirziyoyev. The Yangi Uzbekistan Monument reflects the aspirations and progress of the Uzbek people. Glad to begin my visit by coming here," he noted on X.

PM Modi was accompanied by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev as both leaders examined the artwork representing Uzbek culture and history at the Yangi Uzbekistan Park.

He was greeted by a large gathering of the Indian community in Tashkent.

Prime Minister Modi has said that the Indian diaspora is a living bridge between India and Uzbekistan.

"Overwhelmed by the warmth and affection of the Indian community in Tashkent. Our diaspora is a living bridge between India and Uzbekistan, strengthening the bonds of friendship between our nations," PM Modi said on Saturday on social media platform X.

He also appreciated the Indian-Uzbek fusion cultural performances during the welcome, and said that it showcased a deep cultural connect.

"A captivating fusion of Indian and Uzbek musical traditions! The Tabla blends beautifully with the Doira and Chang, showcasing the deep cultural connect between India and Uzbekistan," Prime Minister Modi said, sharing a glimpse of a Tabla performance on X.

A few women from the Indian community also tied a rakhi to PM Modi's hand as he was greeting the Indian community members.

--IANS

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