PM Modi, Macron agree on urgently restoring freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron with both leaders discussing the situation in West Asia and agreeing on the need to urgently restore safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The two leaders had earlier spoken on March 19 regarding the situation in West Asia and the urgent need for de-escalation and return to dialogue and diplomacy.

"Received a phone call from my dear friend President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed the situation in West Asia and agreed on the need to urgently restore safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue our close cooperation to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call on Thursday.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had called on President Macron during his visit to Paris, last month.

In February, the French President had paid an official visit to India which focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between India and France. Both leaders had inaugurated the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and later attended the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi had received a call from US President Donald Trump with the two leaders reviewing the substantial progress achieved in bilateral cooperation across various sectors and expressing commitment to further strengthening the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas.

They had also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.

“Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure," PM Modi wrote on X after his conversation with the US President.

--IANS

/as