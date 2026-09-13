PM Modi joins world leaders for family photo on second day of BRICS Summit in New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of BRICS member and partner countries, outreach invitees and heads of international organisations posed for a family photo at the 18th BRICS Summit here.

PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, World Health Organisation (WHO) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and several other leaders posed for the family picture at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi welcomed the leaders of the expanded BRICS grouping as they arrived for the second day of the BRICS Summit at the Bharat Mandapam.

On Saturday, the BRICS nations adopted the 'New Delhi Declaration'. The declaration commended India for hosting the Outreach/BRICS Plus Dialogue segment of the 18th BRICS Summit, asserting that India's chairship has injected "new impetus" to strengthen international cooperation and solidarity.

The leaders of BRICS countries, who met for the 18th BRICS Summit held under the theme of 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reaffirmed their commitment to the BRICS spirit of mutual respect and understanding, sovereign equality, solidarity, democracy, openness, inclusiveness, collaboration and consensus.

BRICS countries reaching consensus on a Joint Statement on the very first day of the summit being hosted by India at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi has been labelled as a "major diplomatic breakthrough" considering the sharply divergent geopolitical positions among various countries.

The New Delhi Declaration highlighted that, building on two decades of BRICS, the member countries further commit themselves to strengthening cooperation in the expanded BRICS under the three pillars of political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people cooperation, and to enhancing our strategic partnership for the benefit of our people through the promotion of peace, a more representative, fairer international order, a reinvigorated and reformed multilateral system, sustainable development and inclusive growth.

The visiting leaders attended a gala dinner hosted by PM Modi for BRICS leaders at the Bharat Mandapam on Saturday evening.

Leaders of BRICS member countries also participated in a joint tree plantation drive and visited the Bharat Innovates Exposition at Bharat Mandapam.

--IANS

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