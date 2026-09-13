At the starting line, medal is the only target: Distance runner Gulveer unfazed by rivals at Asian Games

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Buoyed by his recent Commonwealth Games success, India’s premier long-distance runner Gulveer Singh has set his sights firmly on a medal haul at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, revealing that once he stands at the starting line, his sole focus remains on winning a medal rather than worrying about the competitors.

Gulveer, who became the first Indian runner to clock a sub-60-minute half marathon earlier this year, admitted that while the level of competition at the continental bash will be tough, his mindset at the starting line remains strictly focused on podium success.

"There will definitely be pressure because high-calibre athletes compete at the Asian Games. But the medals at the Commonwealth Games gave me a lot of confidence, and the continuous support from the government has been a massive driving force," Gulveer, who relocated his training base in Colorado Springs, USA, in 2024, under American coach Scott Simmons, told IANS in an interaction facilitated by ASICS India.

At the Asian Games 2023, the national record holder in 10000m and 5000m, Gulveer, won bronze in the 10000m adding to the 5000m bronze he had claimed earlier that year at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok. At the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan, Gulveer will compete in 1500m, 5000m and10000m event..

At the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Gulveer clocked 13:24.95 to secure a bronze medal in the Men's 5000m after winning a silver medal in the Men's 10,000m with a timing of 27:49.78, achieving a historic first for the country in the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Sharing about the learnings from competing in the international events and facing athletes from across the world, Gulveer said, "When you stand on the starting line, there is only one thought in your mind; to win a medal for the country. It doesn't matter who is standing next to you. Everyone works equally hard, and on race day, it all boils down to whose body holds up better. All the competitors will come fully prepared, but I am confident I will bring home medals for India."

Having shattered multiple national records and closed the gap on global competitors, the 28-year-old runner noted a shift in mindset regarding international opposition.

"Earlier, we used to think that foreign runners were far superior to us. But after competing alongside them on the big stage, we realised we are right at their level. My coach, Scott Simmons, designs our training sessions specifically by analysing the game plans of international runners," Gulveer explained.

Detailing his schedule leading up to the multi-sport event, the Indian Army distance runner said the coaching staff has pivoted to short speed sessions. "After the Commonwealth Games, we primarily focused on endurance training. Now, with very little time left for the Asian Games, the focus has moved to speed building. I am strictly adhering to the regimen set by my coach," he said.

Gulveer has been training in the United States alongside coach Simmons since 2024. Sharing aboutthe tactical advantage of overseas training, he highlighted the presence of a strong sparring group, something missing back home.

"I have been training in the US with Scott Simmons since 2023. In India, we lack an elite distance training group, forcing you to train in isolation. In the US, there are several top athletes who push and support each other. The government has backed me immensely since 2023, funding my training and taking care of all necessities," he noted.

The double CWG medallist, who inked a sponsorship deal with sports footwear brand Asics in January, also credited his gear setup for his recent breakthrough performance on the roads.

"I associated with Asics in January this year. Running in their shoes helped me achieve the sub-60 half-marathon mark, and their support has been vital in this journey," Gulveer said.

“Distance running teaches you to respect the process. You put in the work, stay disciplined, focus on the smallest details and keep challenging yourself to go further. That is what makes my association with ASICS special to me. When you spend countless hours putting in the miles, having footwear that supports your movement and keeps you comfortable becomes an important part of that process," he concluded.

--IANS

bc/