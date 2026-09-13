Bhagyashree advocates for eco-friendly Ganpathi this year with Gomay Ganesh

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) As we gear up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, actress Bhagyashree urged all to opt for eco-friendly Ganpati this year.

In her latest post uploaded on Instagram on Sunday, the 'Maine Pyar kiya' actress pointed out that even today, around 90% of people bring home Ganpati made from PoP (Plaster of Paris), which ends up harming the environment.

Bhagyashree also provided an eco-friendly alternative to bringing home Gomay Ganesh this year.

Gomay Ganesh is made from cow dung, often mixed with natural materials such as clay or multani mitti, an eco-friendly alternative to the traditional Plaster of Paris (POP) idols.

She pointed out that we can place the Gomay Ganesh in our garden after visarjan, and it will turn into fertilizer for our plants. This will also help keep a part of Bappa at our home with us throughout the year.

Bhagyashree shared the caption, "Iss Ganesh Chaturthi, Gomay Ganesh ke saath ek aisi parampara chuniye jo visarjan ke baad bhi nature ko kuch lautaye. Kehte hein, Gow mata mein devo ka waas hein aur gowmata ki di huvi har cheez upyogi hoti hein. Purane zamane mein gaon ke gharo mein keedekitanu se mukti aur sanitization ke liye Gobar ko use kiya jata tha. Gobar ko fertilizer jaise aaj bhi use karte hein.

Issi science ko dhyaan mein rakte huve ...Gomay Ganesh ko banaya gaya hein. Eco friendly hi nahi, yeh eco nourishing bhi hein...puja ke baad, garden mein visarjan kikiye aur mitti aur paudho ke liye nourishment de dijiye. (This Ganesh Chaturthi, choose a tradition with Gomay Ganesh that gives back to nature even after the immersion. They say, gods reside in cow, and everything given by the cow is useful. In the old days, cow dung was used in village homes for sanitation and to get rid of germs. Even today, cow dung is used as fertilizer. Keeping this science in mind... Gomay Ganesh has been made. Not only eco-friendly, it's also eco-nourishing... after the puja, immerse it in the garden and give nourishment to the soil and plants.)"

--IANS

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