Neeti Mohan's new track ‘Bappa Ghar Aaye’ ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi: This song was a miracle

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, singer Neeti Mohan released her latest festive track 'Bappa Ghar Aaye' for all the music lovers.

The song talks about the joy and enthusiasm of welcoming Lord Ganesha to one's home during Ganesh Chaturthi. Filled with dhol, nagade, and flute, 'Bappa Ghar Aaye' perfectly captures the spirit of the festival.

Shedding light on the feel behind the song, Neeti shared, “We all wait for Bappa to come every year, and for everyone who celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, it becomes a big celebration of praying together, meeting friends, eating sweets, visiting each other’s homes, and just coming together. I think putting that feeling together is why we created Bappa Ghar Aaye.”

Neeti revealed that she was amazed to see how quickly the track came together, making it extremely special for her.

The singer went on to add, “The most amazing thing about Bappa Ghar Aaye is that it mysteriously happened in just 24 hours; from writing the song and recording it to shooting the music video. It feels like a blessing and a miracle. Sometimes you just leave things to destiny, and I’m so happy that a song like this came to light on its own.”

Neeti added that it is a blessing for her whenever she is given the opportunity to sing for Bappa.

Expressing her gratitude, Neeti shared, “It’s very melodic, but at the same time, with the dhol, nagade, flute, and everything playing, we’ve kept it very musical and rich. The song is really a celebration of Lord Ganesha and the faith we put in him through our prayers.”

The devotional number has been scored by Shaan Lochan Singh with lyrics penned by Kanishk Sahar.

'Bappa Ghar Aaye' is now available across music streaming platforms.

--IANS

pm/