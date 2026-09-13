Subhash Ghai praises PM Modi over BRICS summit, says ‘only he can do it’

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his global stature and congratulated him on the occasion of BRICS 2026, saying that world leaders respect him.

Taking to Instagram, Ghai shared a message highlighting the importance of positivity, love and unity, while expressing pride in the Prime Minister. Sharing pictures of the Prime Minister, he wrote, “Only he can do it Love begets love. Smiles create positive energies N our history has proved that only positivity can terminate negativity n grow humanity in this world. Why we shud not be proud of our Prime minister sh Modi where every president n premiers respect him we love him Congratulations Brics 2026.” The pictures show Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting and interacting with delegates at the summit. Sharing the photographs, Ghai wrote, “Only he can do it. Love begets love. Smiles create positive energies...”

The pictures show Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting and interacting with delegates at the summit.

Last month, Subhash Ghai recalled the encouraging words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 17 years ago, when he had approached him with the idea of setting up Whistling Woods International. The ‘Taal’ director said that he had initially expected to encounter bureaucratic hurdles but was surprised by the enthusiasm with which Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, welcomed the idea and helped ensure its fast execution.

The Twitter handle ‘Modi Story’ had recently uploaded a video of Ghai in which he recalled his 2009 visit to Gujarat, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of the state. The then Chief Minister had invited the filmmaker for breakfast at his residence.

During the meeting, as Ghai presented his vision to Modi, he told him that education without an artistic perspective could not lead to holistic human development, and that cinema could play an important role in achieving it. Modi had appreciated the idea and asked Ghai, “What do you need?” The director had requested some land to set up an institute.

“I asked for land to which teachers are also able to commute easily,” recalled Ghai.

--IANS

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