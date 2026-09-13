Baloch activist accuses Pakistani judiciary of becoming ‘accomplice to state institutions’

Quetta, Sep 13 (IANS) Mahrang Baloch, human rights activist and chief organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), accused the judiciary in Pakistan’s Balochistan province of acting as an accomplice to state institutions and undermining the principles of justice.

In a statement issued from Huda Jail in Quetta and posted on BYC’s social media platform X, Mahrang said that the judiciary has completely lost its influence and the trust of the people, while impartiality and independence have come to an end.

“Chief Justice of Balochistan Kamran Mulakhail is personally handling all BYC cases, while under his leadership, Justice Muhammad Ali Mubeen, Justice Qadir Shah Bukhari, and all other judges hearing BYC cases across Balochistan have been assigned the task of delivering verdicts on state directives. In such circumstances, the judiciary's impartiality and independence have come to an end,” she stated.

Citing the case of BYC leader Gulzadi Baloch as a clear example of this judicial misconduct, Mahrang said, “On multiple occasions, the relevant judge has stated that they are under pressure and have been instructed to impose punishment in the case, raising serious questions about judicial independence and impartiality."

She noted that on September 7, despite a strike in the court and the absence of the defence counsel, proceedings in Gulzadi Baloch's case were continued, with cross-examination of a witness conducted in the absence of the lawyer.

The development, she said, raises grave questions about the fundamental right to defence and the principle of a fair trial.

“Similarly, in our cases, government lawyers were appointed without our consent and provided with various privileges to reach Islamabad, while we were deprived of our fundamental right to defence. Is this the justice of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, where courts are playing the role of pronouncing decisions predetermined by state institutions instead of independent judgments?” the Baloch activist questioned.

According to Mahrang, from June 13 until September 10, the BYC had boycotted 20 hearings in protest against what it described as "faceless trials".

She said that a petition in this regard had been filed before the Balochistan High Court, but under Chief Justice Kamran Mulakhail, the court had continuously delayed the matter instead of hearing the petition and protecting their fundamental right to defence.

“On the other hand, for the past six months, instead of hearing our bail applications, Chief Justice Mulakhail has repeatedly delisted the cases. Punishing a person through the judicial process itself and continuously delaying matters of bail is contrary to the basic principles of justice,” Mahrang said, expressing grave concern over the situation.

The Baloch activist called on the Supreme Court of Pakistan and international human rights institutions to take immediate notice of the “judicial bias” in BYC cases, the denial of the right to defence, and the delays in justice, and ensure transparent and impartial investigations.

--IANS

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