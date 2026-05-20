PM Modi, Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni hold talks in Rome

Rome, May 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome in Rome on Wednesday as he held delegation-level talks with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni at Villa Pamphili, discussing expanding bilateral partnership between both countries and exchanging views on the current geopolitical issues.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other officials were present during the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, the two leaders warmly greeted each other and PM Modi was accorded a military honour.

The two leaders are scheduled to attend a working lunch with the heads of several major Italian and Indian industrial groups following their meeting.

PM Modi will then visit the Food and Agriculture Organisation before concluding his visit to Italy.

PM Modi had last visited Italy in June 2024 for the Group of Seven Summit.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met Italian President Sergio Matarella and discussed various aspects related to bilateral ties, including trade, investment and cultural linkages.

"Met President Sergio Mattarella in Rome. We discussed different aspects relating to the India-Italy friendship, including trade, investment and cultural linkages. We talked about how our nations can collaborate in areas such as AI, critical minerals, space and nuclear energy," PM Modi posted on X.

On Tuesday, PM Modi attended dinner hosted by Giorgia Meloni. He also shared a few pictures on social media platform X and stated that he is looking forward to their talks, where they will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship.

The two leaders also visited the iconic Colosseum in Rome.

"Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship," PM Modi posted on X after his arrival.

Meloni warmly welcomed PM Modi to Italy as he arrived in Rome on Tuesday night on the final leg of his five-nation visit.

Extending a personal greeting to PM Modi, Meloni posted on X: “Welcome to Rome, my friend!"

Sharing details of the visit, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X: “Scripting a new chapter in the India-Italy Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Rome on an official visit to Italy. He was warmly received at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani of Italy.”

He added, “India and Italy share a longstanding and multifaceted partnership. The visit is set to add new momentum to the India-Italy partnership.”

--IANS

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