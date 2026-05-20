Nabi should have gotten a chance to be in squad for Test against Afghanistan, says Raina

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Former India batter Suresh Raina has said Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi should have been given a chance in the Test squad for the one-off match against Afghanistan, though he also felt captain Shubman Gill’s inputs could have shaped the final look of the bowling attack.

With Harshit Rana and Akash Deep ruled out due to varied injuries and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah rested, Nabi - one of the standout performers of the Ranji Trophy season, where he led Jammu and Kashmir to victory by picking 60 scalps, was widely tipped to get a maiden Test call‑up.

But the selectors opted for lanky Punjab pacer Gurnoor Brar as the back‑up fast bowling option to join Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna in the squad, meaning that Nabi, who has 104 wickets in the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, will have to wait for his chance to be in the Test team.

"Auqib Nabi should have gotten a chance. He played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir winning the Ranji Trophy for the first time. But I feel Prasidh and Siraj are bowling well with good line and length.

“They have pace, and Gurnoor, who is 6'5", comes from Punjab and has taken 52 wickets in 18 first-class matches. I am sure Shubman Gill would have given his inputs about the kind of bowlers he wanted,” said Raina on JioHotstar.

Gurnoor’s inclusion for the Test and ODI teams is seen as a punt on attributes he provides, like raw pace and the ability to generate steep bounce even on placid pitches. Though he has a modest return of 52 wickets from 18 first-class matches, Gurnoor broke into the India A squads last year and picked up 12 wickets in three matches, including six in Kanpur against Australia A, where he overshadowed Siraj and Prasidh.

Apart from him, left-arm spinners Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey have got maiden call-ups to the Test side, with the latter also included in the ODI team. “Gurnoor offers a point of difference because of his height and build. You also see players like Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey being picked.

“So I feel Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh are doing a good job in the selection committee. They have been watching matches all around the country and would have kept an eye on the top performers during the red-ball season," added Raina.

--IANS

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