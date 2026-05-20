May 20, 2026 6:46 PM हिंदी

Pakistan's Salman Agha reprimanded for code of conduct breach during 2nd Test vs Bangladesh

Pakistan's Salman Agha reprimanded for breach of ICC Code of Conduct during second Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Wednesday. Photo credit: PakistanCricket/X

Dubai, May 20 (IANS) Pakistan's middle-order batter Salman Agha has been officially reprimanded by the ICC for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during Pakistan’s second Test against Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The incident took place on Tuesday during the 82nd over of Pakistan’s second innings when Salman, after being dismissed, struck an advertising board with his bat while walking back to the pavilion.

According to the ICC, Salman breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

Apart from the official reprimand, one demerit point has also been added to Salman’s disciplinary record. It was his second offence within 24 months, taking his total tally to two demerit points. His previous offence was also a breach of Article 2.2 during an ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on March 13 this year.

Salman admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Allahuddien Palekar, third umpire Kumar Dharmasena, and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul.

Level 1 breaches under the ICC Code of Conduct carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

The disciplinary action came during a disappointing outing for Pakistan, who suffered a 78-run defeat against Bangladesh in the second Test. Bangladesh completed a historic 2-0 series sweep after spinner Taijul Islam claimed a match-winning haul of 6-120 while defending a target of 437 on the final day.

Despite the loss, Salman was one of Pakistan’s better performers in the second innings, scoring 71 runs in a crucial partnership with Mohammad Rizwan before being dismissed.

With this loss, Pakistan have also slipped to eighth position in the WTC points table. They have won only one out of four matches in the ongoing cycle.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

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