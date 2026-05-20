Delhi govt expands WFH push after 'Metro Monday', minister Kapil Mishra works remotely

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Following the success of "Metro Monday" in the national capital, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said on Wednesday that the state government has intensified its work-from-home initiative, with Ministers and employees working remotely, including himself, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to save fuel and promote sustainable practices.

Speaking to IANS, Minister Mishra noted that the Delhi government has decided to implement a two-day work-from-home policy every week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

"Following the appeal of the Prime Minister, the entire nation is standing together. The Chief Minister of Delhi (Rekha Gupta) has also taken a decision to implement work from home for two days a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays," he said.

He added that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was managing official work through the Jan Seva Kendra while Ministers and officials were conducting most meetings online.

"Today, the Chief Minister is managing and operating all the work through the Jan Seva Kendra. We are also working from home and conducting most of our meetings online," he said.

Minister Mishra also highlighted the public response to the recently launched "Metro Monday" initiative, under which people were encouraged to use public transport instead of private vehicles.

"In Metro Monday, there was strong participation from the public. Due to this, the Metro had to increase its trips, and Delhi Transport Corporation also had to expand its feeder services," the Minister said.

According to the Minister, the campaign has already begun showing a visible impact on Delhi's roads.

"More people are actively taking part in this initiative, road traffic is also seen to be reduced, and it appears that gradually this is becoming a part of people's lifestyle," he added.

He also said that Delhi's business community has also extended support to the campaigns.

Minister Mishra revealed that on Tuesday evening he held a meeting with representatives of major business establishments and the Delhi chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

"Yesterday evening, I had a meeting with Delhi’s business establishments and the Delhi chapter of CII, in which representatives from almost all major business institutions were present. During the meeting, they decided to include work from home and carpooling at their workplaces," the Minister said.

Following the Prime Minister Modi's appeal, the Delhi government has been pushing measures aimed at saving fuel, energy, and encouraging greater use of public transport and shared mobility systems across the national capital.

--IANS

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