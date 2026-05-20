Lewis to lead Ireland in Women’s T20 WC; to skip preceding tri-series for injury recovery

Dublin, May 20 (IANS) Gaby Lewis will captain Ireland in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England, set to happen from June 12 to July 5. But Gaby will miss the preceding tri‑series against Pakistan and West Indies in Clontarf as she continues her recovery from a leg injury.

Cricket Ireland also said Orla Prendergast, ranked seventh among women’s T20I all‑rounders, will lead the side in the tri‑series before resuming her role as vice‑captain at the T20 World Cup. Gaby finished as the top run-getter in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier by amassing 276 runs in seven matches and it will be the first time she will captain Ireland in the T20 World Cup.

Ireland, currently ninth in the ICC women’ T20I rankings, have been drawn in Group 2 alongside England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Scotland. Group 1 features Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, the Netherlands and Bangladesh. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi‑finals.

The 15‑member World Cup squad also includes Laura Delany, Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Aimee Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul and Rebecca Stokell.

Cricket Ireland also confirmed that Jane Maguire has been ruled out of both events due to an injury, while Aimee Maguire has returned to fitness and is included in both squads. Ireland will open the tri‑series against West Indies on May 28, followed by matches against Pakistan on May 31 and June 4, with an additional fixture against the Caribbean side scheduled for June 1.

At the World Cup, Ireland will begin their campaign against Scotland at Old Trafford on June 13, before facing hosts and 2009 winners England on June 16 and defending champions New Zealand on June 19. Their final group matches are against Sri Lanka on June 23 in Bristol and West Indies on June 27 at the same venue.

Ireland squad for Women’s T20 WC: Gaby Lewis (c), Orla Prendergast (vc), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Aimee Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul and Rebecca Stokell

Ireland squad for women’s tri-series: Orla Prendergast (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Aimee Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul and Rebecca Stokell

--IANS

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