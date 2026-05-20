IPL 2026: When and where to watch GT vs CSK, know all details

Ahmedabad, May 20 (IANS) 2022 Champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will clash with five-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last group stage match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Gujarat Titans are currently placed at second spot in the points table with 16 points in 13 matches. They are qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs and will look to finish the league stage on a high to seal a top-two finish. GT is coming to the contest after registering a dominant win against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Meanwhile, on the other side, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are placed at sixth position in the points table with 12 points in 13 matches, and they will need to win their final match against GT to stay in the playoffs qualification race. CSK also needs to win the match with a big margin to improve their net run rate, which can play a big role in deciding the fourth team if other teams' results go in their favour.

CSK and GT have faced each other nine times in IPL 2026, in which Gujarat have come victorious on five occasions, and Chennai have won only four matches.

When: Friday, May 21, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Where to watch: The GT vs CSK match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar, M Shahrukh Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi (wk), C Andre Siddharth, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Dewald Brevis, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana.

--IANS

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