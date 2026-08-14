PM Modi hails role played by Indian-American community

Washington, Aug 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Indian-American community for its achievements across a range of fields and said its continued connection with India’s cultural heritage remains a source of strength for the country.

In a message to the National Alliance of Indian Organizations (NAIO), PM Modi said celebrations marking India’s 80th Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the United States reflected the close relationship between the two democracies.

“It is heartening to know that India’s 80th Independence Day and the United States of America’s 250th Anniversary are being celebrated by the National Alliance of Indian Organizations (NAIO),” PM Modi said in the message dated August 13.

PM Modi said the joint celebrations underscored the values that bind New Delhi and Washington.

“The celebrations highlight the close ties between India and the United States, which are rooted in our shared democratic values,” he said.

“The strong bond between Maa Bharati and the Indian diaspora, which has always been a source of strength for our nation, is also seen in such initiatives,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi singled out the Indian-American community’s record in several areas of American life. Indian Americans have built a strong presence in the country’s scientific, technological, educational, cultural and public institutions.

“The vibrant Indian-American community has earned appreciation through its achievements in diverse fields such as science, technology, education, public service and the arts,” he said.

“At the same time, it has remained closely connected with India’s rich cultural heritage,” he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the place of diaspora groups in preserving Indian traditions and building ties across generations. Such organisations, he said, help younger Indian Americans retain a connection with their heritage.

“Diaspora organisations play an important role in keeping our traditions alive and fostering community spirit,” PM Modi said. “They also encourage younger generations to stay connected with their roots.”

He extended his greetings to the alliance for its commemorative programme.

“Best wishes to NAIO for the grand success of India’s Independence Day 2026 and the United States of America’s 250th Anniversary celebrations,” PM Modi said while lauding Indian community's contribution to the country's economy, schools, healthcare system, businesses and communities.

--IANS

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