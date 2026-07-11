July 11, 2026 2:24 PM हिंदी

PM Modi hails century of India-New Zealand sporting ties, highlights sport as a bridge between nations

PM Modi hails century of India-New Zealand sporting ties, highlights sport as a bridge between nations (Credit: X/Narendra Modi)

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the enduring sporting relationship between India and New Zealand after attending a Sporting Showcase with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, describing sport as a powerful bridge connecting the two countries.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Sports have always been a strong bridge between India and New Zealand. This year, we are also marking a century of vibrant sporting ties. In Auckland, PM Luxon and I attended a Sporting Showcase, where we saw a range of cutting-edge sporting innovations. It was wonderful to see how technology and creativity are shaping the future of sports while bringing our two nations even closer."

PM Modi’s Sporting Showcase was part of his wider effort to embed international sporting partnerships, coming days after he attended an event celebrating India-Australia sporting ties at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Joined by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan, Modi interacted with young athletes playing exhibition matches of cricket, kabaddi and Australian rules football. It also attracted Australian sporting greats including Steve Waugh and Lisa Sthalekar.

The visit also saw PM Modi and Albanese jointly inaugurating the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap, underscoring sports, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties as key pillars of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

PM Modi said India and Australia share a deep sporting bond and have great opportunities to deepen cooperation in sports, youth engagement, infrastructure and talent development as both countries prepare to host major global sporting events. He also congratulated Australia on winning the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Pointing to the next decade, PM Modi said India would host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and Australia the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, adding the next decade presents natural opportunities for closer bilateral collaboration across sport and related industries.

--IANS

hs/

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