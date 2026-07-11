July 11, 2026 2:23 PM हिंदी

Indian community gives thunderous welcome to PM Modi amid 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chants

Indian community gives thunderous welcome to PM Modi amid 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chants

Auckland, July 11 (IANS) Amid thunderous cheers and an electrifying atmosphere, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended a grand Indian diaspora event in Auckland alongside his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon, as thousands gathered to welcome the two leaders with enthusiasm and celebration.

The venue echoed with chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Luxon arrived, receiving a rousing reception from the large gathering of members of the Indian community.

The Indian diaspora turned out in massive numbers, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere filled with colourful cultural performances, patriotic slogans and traditional attire representing different regions of India.

Artists presented a series of cultural dance performances and folk music to welcome the Indian Prime Minister, adding to the celebratory mood and showcasing India's rich cultural heritage before the assembled audience.

Holding Indian Tricolours and New Zealand flags, enthusiastic members of the diaspora eagerly waited to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Modi.

Many raised their mobile phones to capture the memorable moments, contributing to the lively and energetic atmosphere throughout the venue.

The event reflected the strong people-to-people ties between India and New Zealand, with the large turnout underscoring the excitement among the Indian community over the Prime Minister's visit.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon were also presented with commemorative jerseys bearing their names and the number "100", marking a special moment during the celebrations.

Dressed in vibrant traditional costumes representing different regions of India, members of diverse Indian communities living across New Zealand expressed excitement over the Prime Minister's visit. They said they had eagerly awaited the occasion.

"Everyone is eagerly waiting for the Prime Minister," one member of the Indian diaspora said.

Another attendee said, "We are very excited for PM Modi's visit. We are happy to welcome him here."

--IANS

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