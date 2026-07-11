July 11, 2026 2:23 PM हिंदी

Hybrid long‑short funds dominate SIF AUM with nearly 70 pc share

Hybrid long‑short funds dominate SIF AUM with nearly 70 pc share

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Hybrid Long‑Short Funds accounted for 67 per cent of Specialised Investment Fund assets under management, contributing Rs 11,910 crore to total SIF AUM of Rs 17,858 crore, a report said on Saturday.

The report from ValueMetrics said Hybrid Long‑Short Funds had an average folio size of Rs 35 lakh.

Hybrid Investment Strategies accounted for 72 per cent of total SIF AUM at Rs 12,822 crore, with an average folio size of Rs 32.7 lakh.

Total SIF inflows stood at Rs 3,782 crore in June 2026, marking a sharp 171 per cent increase over Rs 1,396 crore recorded in May 2026. Since October 2024, cumulative SIF inflows have reached Rs 17,407 crore.

Equity‑Oriented Strategies contributed 28 per cent of the total AUM at Rs 5,036 crore, with an average folio size of Rs 14.1 lakh. Total SIF AUM stood at Rs 17,858 crore as of June 30, 2026, with an average folio size of Rs 23.8 lakh, the report added.

Hybrid Long‑Short Funds attracted Rs 2,043 crore in June, marking a 189 per cent increase from May, and have drawn cumulative inflows of Rs 11,568 crore since October 2024, accounting for 66 per cent of total SIF inflows.

Equity‑Oriented Strategies received Rs 1,097 crore in June, up 68 per cent month‑on‑month, with cumulative inflows of Rs 4,938 crore since October 2024.

Overall, the mutual fund industry continued to witness healthy investor participation in June 2026.

Total mutual fund AUM increased to Rs 82.2 lakh crore, while net inflows into Active Equity and Hybrid Funds stood at approximately Rs 36,000 crore, supported by sustained retail participation through SIPs and continued interest in equity-oriented investment products, the report noted.

Gold ETFs witnessed a strong comeback with net inflows of Rs 3,443 crore in June 2026, reversing the net outflows of Rs 725 crore recorded in May.

—IANS

aar/ag

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