Thousands turn out to welcome PM Modi at Indian community event in New Zealand

Auckland, July 11 (IANS) Thousands of people gathered at the venue in Auckland for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event for the Indian community in New Zealand, as members of the diaspora turned out in large numbers, creating a festive atmosphere marked by cultural performances, patriotic chants, and traditional attire.

Dressed in vibrant traditional costumes representing different regions of India, members of diverse Indian communities living across New Zealand expressed excitement over the Prime Minister's visit. They said they had eagerly awaited the occasion.

"Everyone is eagerly waiting for the Prime Minister," one member of the Indian diaspora said.

Another attendee said, "We are very excited for PM Modi's visit. We are happy to welcome him here."

The venue reverberated with chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" as thousands assembled to welcome the Prime Minister, reflecting the excitement of the Indian community in New Zealand.

The celebratory atmosphere was further enhanced as people prepared for multiple cultural performances while waiting for the Prime Minister to arrive on stage.

Indian tricolours and New Zealand flags fluttered across the venue, symbolising the close people-to-people ties and longstanding friendship between the two countries.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi was warmly and enthusiastically welcomed by the Indian community upon his arrival at the Hotel in Auckland.

The Prime Minister said that he was deeply moved by the warm welcome accorded to him by the Indian community in New Zealand. He said that the enthusiasm on display reflected the Indian diaspora's enduring connection with India.

He lauded the Indian diaspora for preserving India's cultural heritage across generations and continents while strengthening the enduring people-to-people ties between India and New Zealand.

Sharing glimpses of the Indian cultural performances on X, PM Modi posted: “Delighted to witness a vibrant celebration of India’s rich cultural heritage during the community welcome in Auckland this evening. The performances showcased the cultures of Punjab, Tamil Nadu, a fusion of Carnatic and Hindustani classical music and a stirring rendition of Vande Mataram."

"I compliment our diaspora for keeping India’s cultural heritage vibrant across generations and continents and for strengthening the enduring people-to-people bonds between India and New Zealand," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also praised the musical rendition by the Naad Vocal Ensemble, saying such cultural performances serve as a bridge between people and embody the growing warmth in India-New Zealand relations.

"Delighted to witness the wonderful performance by the Naad Vocal Ensemble. Music has a unique ability to bring people together, and today's performance beautifully reflected the warmth and depth of India-New Zealand friendship," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi arrived in Auckland on Friday evening, local time, for the final leg of his three-nation visit. In a special gesture, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon received him at the airport. This marks the first official visit of an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years.

Prime Minister Modi and his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon, held delegation-level talks aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including business, trade, defence and people-to-people ties.

--IANS

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