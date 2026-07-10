PM Modi extends warm wishes on Anshula & Rohan's wedding: Boney Kapoor expresses gratitude

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a congratulatory letter for the Kapoor family on the wedding of filmmaker Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula and Rohan Thakkar on July 6.

Dating back to July 3, the letter by PM Modi read, 'Shri Boney Kapoor Ji, As Sou. Anshula and Chi. Rohan commence the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding. Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me to the wedding ceremony being held on 06 July, 2026. As the couple build a life together, may the joy they find in each other grow brighter every day and the bond between the two remain unbreakable. May they journey through life as true partners, accepting each other's imperfections and growing through each other's strengths. Once again, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to the Kapoor family on this special and momentous occasion. Warm regards, Narendra Modi (sic)."

Overwhelmed by the heartfelt wishes from PM Modi, Boney shared the letter on his official Instagram handle and expressed his gratitude in the caption, saying, "Heartfelt gratitude to our inspirational and Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji for your warmest wishes and altruistic blessings to Anshula and Rohan on their auspicious wedding. Your benevolent blessings have made this joyous occasion even more memorable for the couple and the entire Kapoor Family. We are overwhelmed with gratitude and touched by your kindness and very humbly thank you for your personal affectionate blessings Sir (sic)".

Meanwhile, Anshula and Rohan met for the first time on a dating app in 2022 and developed a close bond over late-night conversations.

Rohan proposed to Anshula in New York’s Central Park at exactly 1:15 am, the same time the two had commenced their first chat.

The lovebirds finally tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on July 6, 2026, in Mumbai's Taj Lands End.

-IANS

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