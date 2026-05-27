May 27, 2026 10:35 AM हिंदी

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Nitin Gadkari, lauds his efforts in ensuring enhanced connectivity

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Nitin Gadkari, lauds his efforts in ensuring enhanced connectivity

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and praised his efforts to ensure the country gets enhanced connectivity and infrastructure.

Nitin Gadkari was born into a Marathi Brahmin family in Nagpur on May 27, 1957. He is the longest-serving Minister for Road Transport and Highways, having held the position for over twelve years. Notably, he is the only individual to serve under a single portfolio for three consecutive terms.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Best wishes to my ministerial colleague Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji on his birthday. He is at the forefront of numerous efforts towards ensuring India gets next-generation infrastructure and enhanced connectivity. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Thanking the Prime Minister, Gadkari said, "Respected Narendra Bhai, heartfelt gratitude for your kind wishes. Your visionary leadership continues to inspire us to work with dedication towards the nation's growth and development."

BJP National President Nitin Nabin, taking to social media, wished Gadkari on his birthday and prayed for his healthy life.

"Warm birthday wishes to Union Cabinet Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji. Wishing you a long life, good health, and continued success in your dedicated service to the nation," Nabin posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extending birthday wishes to the Union Minister, lauded him as a "visionary leader" dedicated to serving the people.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings to Shri Nitin Gadkari ji, a senior member of the BJP family, a visionary and dedicated people's leader, and the honourable Union Minister. I pray to Lord Shri Siddhivinayak for your healthy, long, and disease-free life," CM Yogi said in a post on X.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, taking to X, said, "Heartiest birthday greetings to our great leader, Hon. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Ji. Wishing you a long life and good health!"

--IANS

sd/

LATEST NEWS

Byju Raveendran responds after Singapore court sends him to 6-month jail (Lead)

Byju Raveendran responds after Singapore court sends him to 6-month jail (Lead)

Gurmeet Choudhary calls wife Debinna Bonnerjee his 'A1 since Day 1'

Gurmeet Choudhary calls wife Debinna Bonnerjee his 'A1 since Day 1'

Saif Ali Khan reacts to his 25 year old 'Main Guitar Khelta hoon' remark

Saif Ali Khan reacts to his 25 year old 'Main Guitar Khelta hoon' remark

India says 'entrenched interests' blocking UN Security Council reforms amid credibility crisis

India says 'entrenched interests' blocking UN Security Council reforms amid credibility crisis

Tara Sutaria pens sweet note for parents on their 35th wedding anniversary

Tara Sutaria pens sweet note for parents on their 35th wedding anniversary

Budapest face major security and transport test ahead of Champions League final

Budapest face major security and transport test ahead of Champions League final

FIFA WC: Pulisic, McKennie spearhead USA squad

FIFA WC: Pulisic, McKennie spearhead USA squad

Diljit Dosanjh reveals how he got the name “Aura” for his album

Diljit Dosanjh reveals how he got the name 'Aura' for his album

Sensex, Nifty trade muted in early deals amid mixed global cues

Sensex, Nifty trade muted in early deals amid mixed global cues

7 northeastern regional rural banks report net profit growth of 34 pc in FY26

7 northeastern regional rural banks report net profit growth of 34 pc in FY26