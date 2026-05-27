PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Nitin Gadkari, lauds his efforts in ensuring enhanced connectivity

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and praised his efforts to ensure the country gets enhanced connectivity and infrastructure.

Nitin Gadkari was born into a Marathi Brahmin family in Nagpur on May 27, 1957. He is the longest-serving Minister for Road Transport and Highways, having held the position for over twelve years. Notably, he is the only individual to serve under a single portfolio for three consecutive terms.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Best wishes to my ministerial colleague Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji on his birthday. He is at the forefront of numerous efforts towards ensuring India gets next-generation infrastructure and enhanced connectivity. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Thanking the Prime Minister, Gadkari said, "Respected Narendra Bhai, heartfelt gratitude for your kind wishes. Your visionary leadership continues to inspire us to work with dedication towards the nation's growth and development."

BJP National President Nitin Nabin, taking to social media, wished Gadkari on his birthday and prayed for his healthy life.

"Warm birthday wishes to Union Cabinet Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji. Wishing you a long life, good health, and continued success in your dedicated service to the nation," Nabin posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extending birthday wishes to the Union Minister, lauded him as a "visionary leader" dedicated to serving the people.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings to Shri Nitin Gadkari ji, a senior member of the BJP family, a visionary and dedicated people's leader, and the honourable Union Minister. I pray to Lord Shri Siddhivinayak for your healthy, long, and disease-free life," CM Yogi said in a post on X.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, taking to X, said, "Heartiest birthday greetings to our great leader, Hon. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Ji. Wishing you a long life and good health!"

--IANS

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