April 30, 2026 12:52 AM हिंदी

PM Modi expresses grief over Dhar accident, announces ex-gratia to victims' families (Ld)

PM Modi expresses grief over Dhar accident, announces ex-gratia to victims' families (Ld)

New Delhi/Bhopal, April 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed deep condolences over the heartbreaking road accident that claimed 12 lives and left 13 injured on Wednesday evening at Tirla bypass near Chikliya Phata in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

The accident occurred on Indore-Ahmedabad highway when a pick-up vehicle carrying several labourers including children overturned. According to police officials, the accident occurred near a petrol pump in Chikliya.

The pickup vehicle was full of labourers suddenly went out of control, said the local people adding, around 40 to 45 labourers were riding in the pickup vehicle.

As soon as the vehicle overturned, there was screaming and chaos at the spot. Local people immediately started relief work and informed the police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed deep condolences to the deceased.

His office wrote his message on X handle: "Deeply pained to hear about the loss of lives in an accident in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.”

According to police those who have been killed in the accident include -- Tanu (9 years old, Bhil, Nayapur), Anguri (35 years old, female, Bhil, Semlipura), Meena (45 years old, female, Bhil, Pateliya/Rampur), Sumit (14 years old, Bhil, Nayapur), Kiran (9 years old, Bhil, Semlipura), Bhuri (35 years old, female, Bhil, Semlipura), Ranjana (25 years old, female, Bhil, Semlipura), Ayush (14 years old, Bhil, Nayapur), Gokul (15 years old, Bhil, Nayapur), Sunita (42 years old, female, Bhil, Nayapur). Two others have yet to be identified, one of them is female.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed grief over incident. Taking to X, he wrote: "The road accident that occurred near Chikaliya Phata on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway in Dhar district is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences go out to the affected families. I have issued directives to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to those critically injured, and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. The Indore Divisional Commissioner and the Inspector General (IG) has been instructed to proceed to Dhar to oversee the medical arrangements for all the injured will be provided free of cost."

--IANS

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