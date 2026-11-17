New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Industry leaders have credited the government's flagship ‘Make in India’ and ‘Startup India’ initiatives with accelerating manufacturing activity, attracting investments and strengthening India's entrepreneurial ecosystem over the past decade.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the Bharat Forward Summit, Rohit Sood, Partner at Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), said both programmes launched during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first term had delivered tangible results across sectors.

"Make in India and Startup India have been highly successful initiatives. Mobile phone manufacturing has expanded significantly under Make in India and exports have also increased substantially," Sood said.

According to him, the policy measures helped channel investment into multiple sectors, including advanced manufacturing and speciality chemicals.

Bertelsmann Investments has backed startups operating in speciality chemicals and advanced materials, reflecting growing investor interest in India's manufacturing ecosystem, according to Sood.

Highlighting India's long-term economic priorities, Sood said manufacturing would need to play a larger role in the country's growth story and noted that several developed economies, including China, Japan and Germany had built strong economic foundations through industrial expansion.

Separately, Rozana co-founder Adwait Singh pointed to the growing importance of India's rural economy, estimating rural consumption at over Rs 42 lakh crore annually.

He told IANS that consumption of products such as cosmetics, processed foods and other consumer goods in Uttar Pradesh alone was estimated at between Rs 1.5 lakh crore and Rs 2 lakh crore.

Moreover, Union Minister Giriraj Singh -- addressing the event -- said Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047 was increasingly visible across the country.

Pointing to the expansion of export activity beyond traditional industrial centres, the minister stated that 548 of India's 750 districts had recorded exports, underlining the broadening participation of regions in the country's economic growth.

Rising exports, increasing manufacturing activity and stronger rural economic participation reflected India's ongoing transformation and growing role in the global economy, according to the minister.

--IANS

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