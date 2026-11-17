Manila, Nov 17 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri represented India at the fourth Asia Zero Emissions Community (AZEC) Leaders’ Meeting in Philippines' Manila on Tuesday.

In his remarks at the fourth AZEC Leaders' Meeting, Misri welcomed Japan's BRIDGE Asia initiative on joint research in new technologies and expressed India's readiness to work with like-minded partners for strong supply chains and a secure energy future for Asia. The meeting was co-hosted by Japan and Philippines in Manila on Tuesday.

Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) is a platform for cooperation towards carbon neutrality/net-zero emissions in the Asia region involving partner countries from 11 nations - Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Sharing details about India's participation in the meeting on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "At the 4th AZEC Leaders' Meeting, India welcomed Japan's BRIDGE Asia initiative on joint research in new technologies. India will keep working with like-minded partners for strong supply chains and a secure energy future for Asia."

In his address at the AZEC Leaders' Meeting, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi for her leadership of AZEC, terming it an "excellent example of Japan’s support of regional energy security." He expressed Australia's commitment to working with partners to strengthen shared energy security and capture the mutual benefits of the clean energy transition.

Albanese said, "Since we last met, ongoing disruptions to international energy markets have reinforced the importance of secure, reliable and affordable energy. The clean energy transition offers an opportunity to diversify our energy systems to strengthen our resilience to future shocks and better navigate volatility."

"Australia is committed to working with partners to strengthen our shared energy security and capture the mutual benefits of the clean energy transition. Each of us will follow a different pathway to net zero, but we share a common goal: A secure, affordable and prosperous net zero future. Where we address climate change and capture the economic opportunities of the energy transition in our region," he added.

--IANS

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