Manila, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reaffirmed India's steadfast support for ASEAN unity and centrality, while underscoring the shared vision of a peaceful, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific during his address at the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, Philippines.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi and ASEAN leaders reviewed the progress of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to deepen cooperation across multiple domains.

The leaders also appreciated the initiatives undertaken to mark 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation.

PM Modi announced several initiatives to further strengthen ASEAN-India cooperation, including the long-term ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation Plan; ASEAN-India Space Hackathon; cooperation on critical minerals; expanding scholarships for ASEAN students at Nalanda University; and free e-visas for ASEAN tourists, the MEA mentioned.

Speaking at the summit, Prime Minister Modi said that India's development and ASEAN's prosperity are "deeply interconnected", terming it essential to ensure that the future of the two sides is shaped by cooperation and not competition.

"India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that our future is shaped not by competition but by cooperation. We have both the capability and the resolve. Together, we can make this region a symbol of peace and stability," the Prime Minister stated.

"This is my third visit to an ASEAN country. It reflects the special importance ASEAN holds for India. We believe that India's development and ASEAN's prosperity are deeply interconnected. In the coming years, the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and Viksit Bharat 2047 can play an important role in realising our shared aspirations," he added.

PM Modi congratulated and thanked Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. for the successful chairmanship of ASEAN and for his significant contribution as the Country Coordinator for India. He stated that India's Act East policy has given new momentum and depth to India-ASEAN ties.

"Over the past years, our Act East Policy has given new momentum and depth to India-ASEAN relations. Our partnership is now moving beyond shared culture and heritage to explore new dimensions in areas such as digital, defence and space. Since 2014, we have undertaken more than 100 initiatives to strengthen people-to-people ties," PM Modi stated.

--IANS

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