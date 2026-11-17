Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Shares of Kaynes Technology continued to remain under pressure for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, declining nearly 3 per cent after suffering a sharp 13 per cent fall in the previous session.

The stock came under fresh selling pressure after global brokerage Jefferies lowered its target price on the company following a weaker-than-expected performance in the September quarter (Q2 FY27).

During the noon trade, Kaynes Technology shares were trading 2.72 per cent lower at Rs 2,899 apiece on the NSE. The stock slipped as much as 3.8 per cent during the day to touch an intra-day low of Rs 2,865, even as the benchmark Nifty gained 0.59 per cent.

The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 39.8 crore for the September quarter (Q2 FY27), marking a steep decline from Rs 115.7 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue, however, rose 4.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 952.5 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 912.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating performance remained under pressure, with EBITDA falling 16.2 per cent to Rs 125.6 crore from Rs 149.8 crore a year earlier.

Margin contraction was significant as EBITDA margin narrowed sharply from 12.7 per cent to 4.2 per cent, according to its stock exchange filing.

Following the results, Jefferies said the company’s quarterly performance fell well short of its estimates. The brokerage highlighted that revenue growth remained subdued at around 4 per cent, while operating margins were hit by rising input costs.

Net profit also declined sharply due to higher depreciation and interest expenses, coupled with lower other income.

In response, Jefferies cut its earnings estimates for FY27-FY29 and reduced its valuation multiple, lowering the target price by 19 per cent.

The brokerage now expects Kaynes Technology's earnings to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 31 per cent between FY26 and FY29, compared with its earlier projection of nearly 40 per cent.

--IANS

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