Dhaka, Nov 17 (IANS) Bangladesh's National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders and workers were attacked by a group of Bangladeshi expatriates in London, triggering violent clashes that left at least five people injured, local media reported.

The attack took place on Monday night (local time) outside the main gate of Mayfair Hall in Romford, east London, during a reception organised for NCP leader Nahid Islam.

A video circulating on social media showed protesters indiscriminately assaulting NCP members with sticks, as they were leaving the venue after an event.

Citing eyewitnesses and event organisers, Bangladesh's Bengali daily 'Kaler Kantho' reported that protesters gathered outside the venue hurled eggs and water bottles at attendees before launching attacks on those leaving the hall.

The situation escalated after the event, with protesters and NCP leaders and workers engaging in a prolonged chase and counter-chase, scuffles and clashes on a road behind Mayfair Hall. The confrontation reportedly continued for around 20 minutes.

Reports suggest that five people injured in the clash were undergoing treatment at King's College Hospital in London.

In an attempt to bring the situation under control and disperse the protesters, London police resorted to repeated baton charges.

Following the incident, Nahid Islam took to his social media platform on Tuesday, blaming "activists of the Awami League" for the attacks and stating that "several people were injured in the incident".

The incident comes days after another reported attempt to disrupt a discussion involving Nahid Islam at Cambridge University on November 15, amid growing resentment among the Bangladeshi diaspora over the party's controversial role in Bangladesh's 2024 political upheaval.

Last month, Muhammad Yunus, chief Advisor of the former interim government in Bangladesh, faced an angry confrontation at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, where some Bangladeshi expatriates severely humiliated him by branding him a "terrorist", accusing him of killing thousands of people and destroying democracy in the South Asian country.

In a video widely circulated on social media, one protester was heard shouting at Yunus and saying, "You terrorist, why did you come here? You have destroyed the democracy in my country!"

Another man accused Yunus of being responsible for the deaths of thousands of people in Bangladesh. He said, "You terrorist, you killed thousands of people in Bangladesh."

The footage showed the protesters hurling accusations at Yunus as he was being escorted out of the airport in a wheelchair. Some accused him of killing thousands of Bangladeshi police personnel, while others shouted "Go back" at the former Chief Advisor.

--IANS

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