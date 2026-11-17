Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has opened up about bringing back 'Call Me Bae' for its second season.

In a statement, he said the new chapter will explore different facets of Bae's life while retaining the humour, emotion and irreverent spirit that audiences enjoyed in the first season. He also expressed excitement about reuniting with Prime Video to take Bae and her group of friends on another journey filled with laughter, emotions and chaos.

Talking about the new season, Karan Johar shared, “The love and response to Season 1 reaffirmed that audiences connected deeply with Bae’s tumultuous journey and her unapologetic approach to life. With Season 2, we wanted to take that world further, exploring new facets of Bae while retaining the humor, heart, and irreverent spirit that was widely loved.”

“We are excited to reunite with Prime Video to bring viewers a new phase of Bae’s life, as she and her beloved behens embark on another chapter filled with laughter, emotion, and plenty of chaos.”

Director and Head of Originals (SVOD), Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios India mentioned, “A series’ success is best reflected in the connection viewers build with its characters and their journeys. Call Me Bae has proven to be more than just a series, becoming a pop-culture talking point through its memorable performances, quirky humor, and relatable themes.”

“The Behen Code, in particular, found a life beyond the series, becoming a cultural phenomenon that celebrates female friendship and having each other’s backs. Our longstanding collaboration with Dharmatic Entertainment continues to bring fresh and engaging stories to audiences, and we look forward to welcoming viewers back into this vibrant world,” he added.

On Tuesday, the makers announced the release date of “Call Me Bae Season 2” on social media. Directed by Collin D’Cunha and headlined by Ananya Panday, the new season is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.

The eight-episode series features Ananya Panday in the lead, with Shruti Kamal Haasan joining the series, along with Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.

“Call Me Bae Season 2” will premiere on December 17 on Prime Video across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

--IANS

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