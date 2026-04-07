PM Modi discusses post-Maoism plans for Bastar with Chhattisgarh CM

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday and presented a forward-looking vision for the next phase of Bastar’s development in the post-Maoism era, an official said.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the restoration of peace in the region following the decline of Maoism, crediting the continued support and leadership of the Prime Minister, said a statement.

He also shared a comprehensive blueprint aimed at driving holistic growth in Bastar, with a strong emphasis on tourism, start-up ecosystems, infrastructure expansion, and innovation-led development.

Highlighting the region’s potential, the plan outlines a transformative roadmap designed to accelerate economic progress and improve the quality of life.

The Chief Minister stated that the development blueprint for Bastar is built around the core strategy of “Saturate, Connect, Facilitate, Empower, and Engage.” This approach aims to ensure rapid and inclusive expansion of basic infrastructure and essential services across the region, said the statement.

In addition, the Chief Minister invited the Prime Minister to visit Bastar after the monsoon season.

The proposed visit is expected to serve as a significant milestone, with plans for laying the foundation stones of several major projects and inaugurating key initiatives in his presence, signalling the beginning of a new era of growth for the region, said a statement.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Maoism has been eliminated across Chhattisgarh, including Bastar, paving the way for lasting peace in the region.

He highlighted major strides in education and healthcare, including the development of new Education Cities, super-speciality hospitals, and medical colleges.

At the same time, connectivity is being significantly strengthened through key infrastructure projects such as the construction of barrages on the Indravati River, expansion of railway networks, and development of airport facilities, said the statement.

He noted that this comprehensive blueprint is set to usher in a new phase of growth, generating employment opportunities and improving access to essential services across Bastar.

In his development vision document, the Chief Minister underscored that the aspiration of transforming Bastar into a hub of peace and progress -- first envisioned by the Prime Minister nearly a decade ago -- is now taking concrete shape on the ground.

--IANS

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