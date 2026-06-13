FIFA WC 2026: When and where to watch Qatar vs Switzerland, know all details

Santa Clara, June 13 (IANS) Qatar will begin their World Cup campaign against Switzerland in a crucial Group B match. The group also includes Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, which drew 1-1 on Friday. Head coach Julen Lopetegui aims to improve Qatar after their poor 2022 World Cup run.

Murat Yakin's Switzerland, one of Europe's most consistent teams, is expected to progress beyond the group stage.

While Switzerland's experience and squad depth make them favourites, Qatar can challenge when at their best. With Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina tied with 1 point, both will seek an early advantage in their opener.

Switzerland arrives with form from a strong qualifying campaign, conceding only two goals in six matches. Qatar hopes star Akram Afif can lead an upset, but memories of 2022 still affect them. Though Qatar can threaten on the counter, Switzerland's midfield and defence make them the favourites for a win, likely with a clean sheet.

How to watch Qatar vs Switzerland live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. However, A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Sunday, June 14, 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Levi's Stadium (San Francisco Bay Area Stadium)

Referee: Said Martinez

Squads

Qatar:

Goalkeepers: Meshaal Barsham, Salah Zakaria, Shehab Ellethy.

Defenders: Pedro Miguel, Tarek Salman, Lucas Mendes, Ahmed Suhail, Bassam Al-Rawi, Homam Ahmed, Jassem Gaber, Musab Kheder, Abdullah Yousef

Midfielders: Hassan Al-Haydos, Abdulaziz Hatem, Assim Madibo, Ahmed Fathy, Mostafa Meshaal, Ahmed Al-Rawi, Mohammed Waad, Khalid Mohammed, Yusuf Abdurisag, Ismail Mohamad

Forwards: Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Mohammed Muntari, Hazem Shehata, Mahmoud Abu Warda

Switzerland:

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin.

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodríguez, Silvan Widmer, Cédric Zesiger, Eray Cömert, Ulisses Garcia, Lucas Blondel, Becir Omeragic.

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Vincent Sierro, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Rieder, Dan Ndoye, Ruben Vargas, Renato Steffen, Filip Ugrinic.

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Zeki Amdouni, Noah Okafor, Joel Monteiro, Kwadwo Duah, Albian Hajdari.

--IANS

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