Chinese projects in Latin America raise concerns about institutional autonomy, strategic dependency

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Latin American countries are facing growing pressure to strengthen their capacity to negotiate, evaluate, and oversee projects linked to China as China-linked infrastructure projects across Latin America are increasingly challenging institutional oversight mechanisms during execution, a new report has warned.

Such accelerated implementation can reduce opportunities for technical review, public scrutiny, and comprehensive oversight, according to a report in Eurasia Review originally published by Dialogo Americas magazine.

“While accelerated timelines may generate immediate political and economic benefits, critics argue that they can also increase long-term risks related to transparency, strategic dependency, and infrastructure governance,” the report argued.

According to analysts, China-linked projects across Latin America create tensions regarding states’ ability to maintain “adequate oversight”.

“In many cases, implementation timelines outpace institutional cycles of technical evaluation, public consultation, and legislative oversight, which can lead countries to adjust to the pace of external financing,” Pamela Arostica, director of the China and Latin America Network: Multidisciplinary Approaches (REDCAEM), was quoted as saying in Dialogo Americas.

The report further stated that projects and loans linked to China operate with limited transparency and few environmental or governance safeguards.

Several such projects are implemented under “turnkey” schemes, in which both personnel and supplies are primarily sourced from China, reducing local participation in strategic sectors.

“The accelerated pace of implementation narrows the window for technical review and increase China’s influence over economic and technological decision-making in host countries, raising concerns about institutional autonomy and strategic dependency,” the report warned. Moreover, China’s approach to debt restructuring is “less flexible, amplifying economic pressures on heavily indebted nations”.

The spread of this China-driven model in Latin America continues to affect state management and strategic decision-making, the report said.

The presence of companies linked to China extends across multiple strategic sectors in Latin America.

Chinese firms play a major role in the extraction of resources such as copper in Peru and lithium in Argentina and Chile.

--IANS

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