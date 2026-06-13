India’s digital, education reforms reach over 1.49 lakh schools: Govt

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Over 1.49 lakh schools have been covered under Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and digital initiatives, with more than 1.76 lakh smart classrooms and 1.79 lakh ICT laboratories sanctioned, the government said on Saturday.

Digital learning platforms have expanded reach, the statement said, with SWAYAM offering over 18,580 courses and recording more than 6.1 crore enrolments and 53.7 lakh certifications.

SWAYAM PRABHA, PM e-VIDYA, and DIKSHA have further widened learning access through television, radio, digital content, and e-resources. DIKSHA alone hosts over 3.66 lakh e-content resources in 135 languages.

At the higher education level, the One Nation One Subscription initiative has expanded access to academic and research resources across 7,414 institutions, benefiting nearly 99 lakh users.

To foster innovation and entrepreneurship, the Atal Innovation Mission has established over 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs, empowering more than 1.1 crore students and supporting the development of over 16 lakh projects in emerging technologies.

Additionally, 72 Atal Incubation Centres have supported over 6,700 startups and helped create more than 32,000 jobs.

“India’s startup ecosystem also grew significantly, with over 2.3 lakh recognised startups. Through digital platforms, inclusive programmes, and community participation, the country’s youth have emerged as the Amrit Peedhi, contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,” the statement said.

Skill development in India became truly inclusive with the transformation of the Jan Shikshan Sansthans (JSS) in 2018. Courses are tailored to local demand including tailoring, embroidery, handicrafts, food processing and health-related services, leading to greater livelihood generation at the grassroots.

A total of 36.48 lakh beneficiaries trained from 2018 till March 31, 2026 under JSS.

Since December 2024, JSS products are marketed on the UdyamKart portal, directly connecting artisans and micro-entrepreneurs with buyers. A total of 26,720 tribal beneficiaries enrolled and 26,519 have been trained as of March 31, 2026.

—IANS

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