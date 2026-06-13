Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja reveals who will inherit her entire property

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood star Govinda, has hilariously revealed that she plans to leave all her property to her beloved pet dog.

Sunita was seen holding her pet Chihuahua at the Mumbai Airport, where she indulged in a light-hearted conversation with the shutterbugs. She held on to her pet dog in her arms and was later seen making the fur friend sit comfortably on the front seat of the car.

While placing the dog on the front seat, Sunita hilariously said: ”I will put all my properties in his (dog’s) name.”

To which a shutterbug asked about her nephew and comedian Krushna Abhishek: “Where will Krushna bhai go then?”

Sunita said Krushna already has enough and is destined for greater success. She went on to express that she will always have her support and presence as long as she is alive.

“He is my son. He has a lot. I have to take from him now. Krushna is a bigger person than me. May god make him bigger…. As long as I am alive, he will be big and successful. “

It was during the show “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited” in April when Sunita made up with her nephew Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah after a years-long family rift.

In the episode, Krushna was seen visibly shocked as Sunita entered the stage. The actor-comedian was seen breaking down emotionally, and lied down on the floor, and apologising to his “mami” for any pain caused over the years by him.

Responding to his apology, Sunita had said that Krushna is like her own son and that she forgives him, urging everyone to move forward.

For the uninitiated, the rift between Sunita, Krushna, and Kashmera dated back nearly 14 years and had often played out in public. Krushna is the son of Govinda’s elder sister, with whom the actor shared a close bond.

--IANS

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